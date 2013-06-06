Mamata backs CIC: Transparency needed

At a time when almost all the national parties,including the Congress and CPM,have opposed the CICs order bringing six parties under the jurisdiction of RTI,West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has supported the move,saying the general public has the right to know how political parties function and get funds.

At a media conference on Wednesday she said,There should be transparency at some point in the functioning of political parties. People have the right to be informed on the activities of political parties and their funding. I find the move praiseworthy.

