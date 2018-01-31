Mamata asks authors to guard books, not allow anyone to ‘distort’ history

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee releases her new book at the inauguration of 42nd International Kolkata Book Fair Tuesday. (Partha Paul) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee releases her new book at the inauguration of 42nd International Kolkata Book Fair Tuesday. (Partha Paul)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday appealed to authors and historians to guard the country’s history and not allow anyone to rewrite or distort it.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the 42nd International Kolkata Book Fair at Central Park in Salt Lake, Mamata said, “As a citizen of this country, I will request our authors and historians to guard their books. Our authors are guardians of our books. I will request you not to allow anyone to distort or rewrite science and history. Be it our culture, art, history or other aspects, it is our duty to protect them.”

France has been selected as the focal theme country of this year’s book fair, the inaugural ceremony of which included Ambassador of France to India Alexandre Ziegler and a host of French authors.

“There is a similarity between France and Kolkata. While France is the cultural capital of the world, Kolkata is the cultural capital of India,” the chief minister said.

The Publishers and Booksellers Guild — which organises the book fair — has given 14,000 sq ft of space to France to set up its pavilion.

“I am delighted to be here…. in this cultural capital of India and to be a part of this big cultural event. France is delighted to have partnered with India and especially with Kolkata Book Fair… We need to have more translations of French books into Bengali and more bookstores in Kolkata which will offer French books. Right now, there are three bookstores in Kolkata offering French books,” said Ziegler.

