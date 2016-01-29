Malda: Labourer shot dead over ‘group rivalry’

A 45-year-old labourer was allegedly shot dead Friday by bike-borne assailants belonging to a “rival group”, near his home in Kalichak area of West Bengal’s Malda district, a police official said.

The victim, identified as Iliyas Ali was surrounded by nearly 15 assailants on 10 motorbikes near his home in Khidirbona under Nawada-Jodupur gram panchayat at around 9.30 AM, the official said.

Iliyas was critically injured in the indiscriminate firing and was rushed to Malda Medical College and Hospital where he died, the officer said.

Attributing the killing to a group rivalry, the officer said Iliyas was a follower of Bokul Sheikh, Trinamool Congress president of Nawada-Jodupur, who had been expelled from the party about six months ago.

The assailants belonged to the rival group led by Trinamool Congress’s Zakir Sheikh, the officer said.

