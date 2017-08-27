Madan Mitra returns as puja committee chief, with CM’s ‘London dream’

Madan Mitra (File) Madan Mitra (File)

A year after he walked out on bail, Saradha scam accused and former TMC minister Madan Mitra has resumed his position as chairman of a prominent puja committee in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s constituency, Bhowanipore. The Bhowanipur 75 Palli Sarbojanin Durgotsav will be launching its theme for this Durga Puja on Sunday in the presence of Kartik Banerjee, who is Mamata’s brother and president of the puja committee. This year the puja committee will articulate the CM’s dream of “making Kolkata as glorious as London”.

“To associate myself with any puja committee is a kind of social commitment. I like meeting people…This is my locality. I have always been Madan da for them. For me it is like participating in my home puja,” Mitra told The Indian Express. After spending 23 months in Alipore Central Jail in connection with the Saradha scam, Mitra got out on bail on September 10 last year. Before 2016, he was president of around three hundred puja committees. Though he did inaugurate a puja last year, he turned down all other invitations. “We are expecting a great show. For us Madan da wasn’t a minister or a former minister, he is the para’s dada,” said Subir Das, secretary of the puja committee.

“People will be able to see the connect between Kolkata and London and we will depict the architecture of London by covering monuments like the Big Ben and Buckingham Palace. The London theme will be on display till the pandal’s entrance, after which it will look like a dream land…This year, the puja committee will have an idol made of wood instead of clay,” he added.

Though he now holds no “official portfolio”, Mitra has been visiting the TMC headquarters “every day”. “I sit there from 2 pm to 6 pm and meet people from different districts. I work there as worker. In politics, workers are the highest assets for any party, he said.

Asked if this would lead him to full fledged politics again, he said, “I am a worker and activist of TMC. It’s a part of my identity. If I do good work, it will come to the notice of the supremo. Also, I was MLA of Kamarhatti and hence I keep visiting my constituency to understand the problems people are facing. I have always been a social person. Earlier, it was a part of politics. Now I am doing it because it gives me immense pleasure irrespective of what the future holds for me.”

