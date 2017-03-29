Madan Mitra gets stuck in lift at Metro office, rescued ‘after 1 hour’

Sources said that Mitra had gone to the office to attend an election campaign of Kolkata Metro Worker’s organisation. (Representational Image) Sources said that Mitra had gone to the office to attend an election campaign of Kolkata Metro Worker’s organisation. (Representational Image)

FORMER MINISTER and Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra got stuck in an elevator at the Metro Railways office in north Kolkata’s Shyambazar area on Tuesday.

Sources said that Mitra had gone to the office to attend an election campaign of Kolkata Metro Worker’s organisation. After the campaign, when the former minister and four of his men took the elevator around 4.30 pm from the fourth floor of the G+3 building, the lift got stuck between two floors due to some snag.

“The lift is not meant for people. It is used only for carrying maintenance materials. Mitra was misguided by people and he took the lift. The lift got stuck between third and fourth floor,” Metro Railway CPRO Indrani Banerjee told The Indian Express.

The CPRO said that their service men rushed to the spot and pulled down the lift to the ground floor enabling Mitra and his followers to walk out of the lift.

Mitra, however, claimed that he and his followers got stuck inside the lift for nearly an hour and then it went for a free fall when the supporting cables snapped.

“I was stuck for about an hour. This was an accident and would not like to blame anyone. I have received back and neck injuries. I think there should be better maintenance,” he said. Mitra was later admitted to Sagar Dutta Hospital.

Denying Mitra’s free fall, the Metro CPRO said that “everything is intact”.

“We will conduct an investigation into who directed Mr Mitra to take that lift and will take strict action against him,” she said.

