Locket Chatterjee files complaint against Sovandeb for ‘derogatory comments’ against Roopa Ganguly

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee (PTI/FILE) BJP leader Locket Chatterjee (PTI/FILE)

BJP state secretary Locket Chatterjee on Tuesday lodged a complaint against state Power Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay for using “derogatory words” against party Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly.

After lodging a complaint at Jorasanko police station, the BJP leader said: “We strongly condemn what he said, and he should be immediately arrested for making such statements against our party MP.”

On July 14, actor-turned-politician Roopa Ganguly had said women from outside West Bengal won’t survive in the state for 15 days without being raped. “I will tell people of India and politicians, everyone who supports Trinamool Congress, including some Congress leaders… to send their wives and daughters to Bengal without taking the hospitality of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. If they are able to survive there for 15 days without getting raped, then tell me,” Ganguly had said on the sidelines of an event in Delhi.

State Power Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay had then asked Ganguly to clarify how many times she has been raped in Bengal. Meanwhile, Chatterjee also lodged a police complaint against one Rabi Som, who — according to the BJP leader — put up derogatory posts against her and Ganguly on Facebook.

“The police must arrest those who put up derogatory posts against women on social media… Our BJP workers have been arrested for putting up objectionable posts. Similarly, people who claim to be close to TMC should be arrested as well,” Chatterjee said.

