Local train rammed into workers, 10 hurt: DYFI

DYFI activists at Balurghat station on Friday. (Source: PTI) DYFI activists at Balurghat station on Friday. (Source: PTI)

CPM youth wing DYFI on Friday alleged that around 10 of its members sustained injuries when a local train rammed into a rail blockade that they were holding on the south Kolkata suburban line. The blockade was staged at Jadavpur station to protest the Centre’s decision to “deprive” the state in its Railway Budget and its proposal to suspend some local train services. Eastern Railway authorities, however, claimed only one person was injured when a train hit some protesters who had stayed on the tracks after the blockade was lifted.

“The driver of a local train tried to run over our members. They jumped away from the train to save themselves. About 10 DYFI members were injured and four have been admitted to a hospital in critical condition,” state DYFI president Sayandip Mitra told The Indian Express. The injured were taken to KPC Hospital near Jadavpur station.

The DYFI leadership lodged a complaint against the Eastern Railways at the local police station, and have called for a rally on Saturday from Bagha Jatin to Dhakuria to protest the incident. In a press statement, CPM state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra condemned the incident. Responding to the allegations, Eastern Railway spokesperson R N Mahapatra said, “Some protesters were sitting on tracks after the blockade was lifted. Meanwhile, a train came in that line and one of the protesters who was too close to the train was injured. There was no attempt by the driver to run over the protesters.”

In a press statement released later in the day, Eastern Railway said train services were hit due to the blockades. “Train services on the Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Main and South Sections were disrupted since 11.45 hrs as the supporters of a political party obstructed train movement at different stations… On the Sealdah Main Line Section, obstructions occurred at different times between 11.45 hrs to 12.10 hrs at Kanchrapara, Pyaradanga, Dhubulia and Berhampur stations. On the Sealdah South Section, obstructions of train movement were started since 11.00 hrs till 12.50 hrs. Obstructions were made at Dhakuria, Sonarpur, Ballygunge, Jadavpur stations. On the Circular Railway System, obstruction was made at BBD Bag Circular railway station from 11.45 hrs to 12.10 hrs,” the statement read.

