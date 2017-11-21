Linking Aadhaar to personal details dangerous: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File)

Following reports of leakage of Aadhaar details from the UIDAI database, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said linking Aadhaar with personal details is dangerous for individuals. “I support the unique card system. We all have identity cards and PAN cards. But in the name of Aadhaar card, details are out on websites, which is dangerous to freedom of expression. It is also dangerous for individuals, society and the country. I do not know why they have done this. Some people feel happy after doing bad things, just like Mohammad bin Tughlaq,” Mamata said at the state Secretariat.

In a reply to an RTI petition, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had reportedly admitted that Aadhaar details were made public on over 200 central and state government websites. The UIDAI then said on Monday that Aadhaar data is completely safe and secure, and there was no leakage. The earlier development, however, led to parties in the state training their guns on the Centre.

Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, “We had expressed apprehensions over the linking of personal details with Aadhaar number, as there was a risk of a potential leakage of such information from the database. Today, our apprehension came true. The Centre wants to implement everything by force without proper planning.”

CPM MP Mohammad Salim said, “The Union ministers had given assurance that such personal information would be safe and secured. However, the Centre had failed to protect such information, and it should admit it.” West Bengal Pradesh Congress president Adhir Chowdhury told reporters, “This was bound to happen, as adequate measures were not taken to safeguard such large number of personal details.”

