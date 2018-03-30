Left Front, BJP demand deployment of central forces for Bengal panchayat polls

TMC MLAs Subrata Bakshi and Tapas Roy emerge after the meeting in Kolkata on Thursday. Subham Dutta TMC MLAs Subrata Bakshi and Tapas Roy emerge after the meeting in Kolkata on Thursday. Subham Dutta

At an all-party meeting convened by the West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC), political parties demanded deployment of central force for panchayat polls in the state.

After receiving unconfirmed reports that the State Election Commission intends to hold the rural polls in the first week of May, the Left Front asked the poll panel not to issue the poll notification before April 11, when the higher secondary examinations end. The BJP, on the other hand, threatened to move high court if panchayat polls are held in May.

“The state government cannot provide security to Ram Navami processions, how will it provide security during panchayat polls? Therefore, there is a need to deploy central force to conduct rural polls. On the other hand, if the state government wants to hold the polls in the first week of May, then the poll notification must be issued at least 35 to 45 days prior to polling dates. As the higher secondary examinations are going on right now, we will ask the State Election Commission to issue notification after April 11 when the examination ends. But we are of the view that the State Election Commission is not prepared to conduct panchayat polls in May,” Left Front Legislature Party leader and CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty, who attended the all-party meeting, told reporters.

“We have asked the commission to hold free and fair panchayat polls. We are not bothered about whether it is held in three phases or twenty phases. We want central forces to be deployed in the state for a peaceful election,” state BJP vice-president Joy Prakash Majumdar said.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, however, said, “Recently, while addressing an administrative meeting, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that panchayat polls will be held in either June or July. Now they are saying polls will be held in the first week of May. If that is the case then poll notification will have to be issued right now. But now higher secondary examination is going on and there is a restriction on using microphones. As a result, we cannot start our poll campaigning before April 11. If polls are held in May then we will move the high court to protest against the decision.”

There were unconfirmed reports that the state government wanted to hold panchayat polls in the first week of May in three phases and conclude it by May 16, before the start of the month of Ramzan. It has also allegedly told the State Election Commission that central forces would not be required to conduct rural polls and each polling station will be equipped with armed state police personnel. The state government has allegedly also decided to deploy 56,000 state police personnel on poll duty.

Reacting to the Opposition’s statements, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, “Both the Left and BJP are now speaking in the same tune. Later the Congress will join them. How will they get the time to prepare for polls if they continue to cry foul and move courts? They are not with the people.”

Congress leader Riju Ghoshal said, “It was a vague meeting and a futile exercise. We are very disappointed.”

State election commissioner A K Singh was not available for comment.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App