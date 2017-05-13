Left, Congress ask state poll panel to seal district borders, step up vigilance

A DELEGATION of Left Front and the Congress met State Election Commissioner A K Singh on Friday and asked him to undertake a series of measures to ensure free and fair municipal polls. Elections for seven municipalities – Darjeeling, Kurseong, Mirik, Kalimpong, Raiganj, Domkol and Pujali – spread across five districts will be held on Sunday.

Campaigning for the elections ended on Friday. The Opposition Left Front and Congress demanded that district borders be sealed to prevent entry of outsiders in poll-bound municipalities.

It also asked the poll panel to take confidence-building measures for the voters and increase vigilance in the municipalities concerned. “The ruling Trinamool Congress engaged in terror tactics mostly in Raiganj, Domkol and Pujali municipalities. Trinamool Congress workers did not allow Opposition parties to campaign in these areas.

“When our workers tried to protest, false cases were lodged against them. Several workers were arrested in Domkol recently. We have asked the commission to seal the district borders to prevent the entry of outsiders who create trouble during election. We have also asked the commission to increase vigilance in poll-bound municipalities and take confidence-building measures for the voters,” said senior CPM leader Rabin Deb, who was a part of the delegation.

The Opposition further requested the State Election Commission to ensure security of polling agents and candidates of the Opposition parties, besides conducting route marches by police personnel.

“Raiganj municipality administrator has been made the Municipality Returning Officer. This is unethical. We have asked the commission to keep an eye on the RO and monitor his actions.

“In addition, we have also requested the poll panel to deploy a high-ranked police officer in Domkol as the district police is busy with the murder case of a TMCP (Trinamool Chhatra Parishad) leader,” Deb added.

