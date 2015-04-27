Left calls 12-hour bandh

Moments after Left Front Chairman Biman Bose announced the strike, six Left-backed trade unions, including CITU and INTUC, jointly called a 24-hour strike the same day.

The Left Front on Sunday called for a 12-hour strike on April 30 to protest against the alleged violence in the just-concluded civic polls in the state.

Moments after Left Front Chairman Biman Bose announced the strike, six Left-backed trade unions, including CITU and INTUC, jointly called a 24-hour strike the same day.

“As a mark of protest, we have decided to observe a bandh for 12 hours on April 30,” Bose said, adding that the bandh has been called also against the State Election Commission’s decision to hold repolls at 36 booths while they wanted elections in 375 polling stations.

Holding the Trinamool Congress government responsible, veteran CITU leader Shyamal Chakraborty said, “If this (kind of violence) happens in the civic polls, I fear to think what will happen in 2016 when the state goes for Assembly elections…”

Trinamool general secretary Partha Chatterjee said: “This is cheap politics… Instead of helping quake victims, they are resorting to bandh culture. People will definitely not support the bandh.”

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App