Leather complex police station to come under Kolkata Police

KOLKATA LEATHER Complex Police Station in South-24 Parganas will be brought under the jurisdiction of Kolkata police for better law and order.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting on Friday. Kolkata Leather Complex Police Station area includes Basanti Highway, which is infamous for regular fatal road accidents. With the police station coming under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police, it will now have 76 police stations in total.

The move comes a few days after the state government decided to break South-24 Parganas into three new police districts to control the rising crime graph in the district.

“The three new police districts will be South Industrial Police district, Baruipur Police district and Diamond Harbour,” said a senior police officer of South-24 Parganas.

Sources said that South Industrial Police district will have nine police stations, Baruipur 10 and Diamond Harbour 19 under it’s jurisdiction.

The superintendent of South-24 Parganas will oversee the functioning of all the three police districts. According to sources, two police superintendents and one deputy general of police will be given charge of these new police districts.

Earlier, nine police stations, which were close to Kolkata but were a part of South-24 Parganas, were brought under the jurisdiction of Kolkata police.

In the past few months, South-24 Parganas has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Land dispute in Bhangar leading to open firing and rape in Bishnupur area exposed the total failure of the police and administration.