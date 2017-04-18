Leader shot dead by armed men at Nadia Trinamool office

Dulal Biswas (52) was a popular leader of the area was the Bagula 1 gram panchayat pradhan and TMC’s Hanskhali block president (Representational Image) Dulal Biswas (52) was a popular leader of the area was the Bagula 1 gram panchayat pradhan and TMC’s Hanskhali block president (Representational Image)

A TRINAMOOL Congress leader was shot dead by a group of armed men who opened fire on him inside the party office on Sunday night in Nadia district, police said. Dulal Biswas (52) was a popular leader of the area was the Bagula 1 gram panchayat pradhan and TMC’s Hanskhali block president.

According to sources, around 8 pm, seven-eight miscreants barged into the party office and started firing at him. They fired aiming at Dulal. At least nine bullets were fired at him, sources said.

As per sources, Biswas, who was regular at the party office, was in a meeting with party activists when he was attacked. “As per eye witnesses, a few of them (the attackers) were masked. They completed the entire operation in about twenty minutes and fled. He was then rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead”, said police. According to police sources, investigating officials wee monitoring the two CCTV cameras installed outside the party office.

“We have registered a murder case. The investigation is on,” Additional SP Dinesh Kumar said.

According to police sources, Biswas’s son Dipankar filed an FIR at the local police station. He has allegedly mentioned name of at least twelve people in the FIR. On the basis of the FIR, the police have detained two people and are questioning them, said sources.

Police also found two double-barrel guns, a silencer and a chopper from the vicinity. While Trinamool leaders blamed the BJP for the murder, the BJP refuted the charge, saying it was fallout of an internal clash between TMC party supporters. TMC national secretary-general Partha Chatterjee along with MP Abhishek Banerjee visited the spot.

While speaking to the media Chatterjee said: “The BJP is doing these as they are unable to beat TMC politically.”

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh denied his party’s involvement in the case. “It is a fallout of gang clash in the TMC. It is not the BJP’s culture. If they cannot save their own leaders how will they keep Bengal safe,” Ghosh said. Biswas had defected from the CPM to TMC in 2012. He had been working to strengthen Trinamool hold in the area.

Anticipating a threat to his life, he was also given armed security personnel who had recently taken leave. Police suspect the miscreants were aware of this. A heavy police force has been deployed in the area, said local sources.

