Leader killed in clash with Trinamool: Two held, BJP team visits kin of deceased, promises support

Picture for representational purpose. Picture for representational purpose.

Two persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the killing of BJP leader Warren Singha in North Dinajpur, allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers, even as a state BJP delegation visited the deceased’s house. On Saturday, one person was killed during a clash between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers at Chatragach under Chopra police station.

The deceased was identified as Warren Singha, alias Bijoy, who was the leader for eight booths in Chopra. The BJP had alleged that Trinamool workers killed its leader, and had filed an FIR. The TMC has denied all such allegations. To protest the killing of its leaders, the BJP observed a 12-hour bandh in North Dinajpur on Sunday. On Monday, police arrested Mohammad Jamal and Nasir Rabbani in the case.

According to a senior police officer, they were produced at a court in Islampur sub-division, which remanded them to five days in police custody. Meanwhile, a state BJP delegation led by party MLA Manoj Tigga and state general secretary Pratap Banerjee visited Singha’s house and assured his family members of their support.

“The police tried to prevent us from visiting the house of our party leader, who was killed by TMC workers. But somehow we reached the village and met the bereaved family members. We have assured them of all support, and we will continue our fight to bring justice to them. The police have arrested two persons, but there are persons named in the FIR who are roaming free. They should be arrested as well,” Pratap told The Indian Express.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App