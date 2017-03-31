Lab used for preparing heroin busted, one held

The Narcotics Control Board’s (NCB) Kolkata Zonal Unit on Thursday busted a lab used for manufacturing heroin at Lalgola in Murshidabad and seized opium and raw materials worth Rs 2 crore.

While Sariful Islam, a resident of Murshidabad, has been arrested, his aide Rabiul Islam managed to flee. Sources said Rabiul’s house was used as the lab to prepare heroin. Police have also seized raw materials for preparing heroin from Sariful.

“Around 350 grams of opium and 300 grams of heroin along with other materials have been seized from the lab”, said a police officer. Dilip Srivastav, Zonal Director (Kolkata) of NCB, said the duo had purchased opium from Malda and raw materials from Rajasthan, UP and MP. “They used to supply heroin to Indore in MP and Barabanki in UP and Rajasthan,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now