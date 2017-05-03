Lab develops new method of accessing encrypted data

The current prototype implementation of CASE is estimated to cost about 10,000 USD to support a full-fledged encrypted search engine with 100 documents over a dictionary of 1000 keywords. The current prototype implementation of CASE is estimated to cost about 10,000 USD to support a full-fledged encrypted search engine with 100 documents over a dictionary of 1000 keywords.

Researchers at IIT-Kharagpur have developed a method of accessing encrypted data on cloud servers using keywords, without needing decryption and without compromising the device’s security. Secured Embedded Architecture Lab (SEAL) at IIT-Kharagpur came up with the method which allows searchable encryption, or more simply, keyword-based searches over encrypted document collections and databases.

The research has led to Controlled Access Searchable Encryption (CASE), which allows a data owner to generate a controlled-search access that can restrict the search capabilities of a user to a specific subset of documents. Professor Debdeep Mukhopadhyay, lead researcher of the project and director of incubation at Embedded Security and Privacy Pvt Ltd. (ESP), said: “We are currently working on massive area and power optimisations of the prototype for devices such as mobile phones. Fortunately, many of the primitives used by our technology are already present in modern gadgets for security. We intend to leverage these in order to reduce device cost. In addition, it is also possible to host our service online, and access the same from one’s own device via a simple login, with minimal processing requirements in the device itself.”

The current prototype implementation of CASE is estimated to cost about 10,000 USD to support a full-fledged encrypted search engine with 100 documents over a dictionary of 1000 keywords. “We are expecting to have a full-fledged prototype implementation of CASE by the end of 2017. We are excited about the prospect of some new and highly motivated PhD candidates joining us in the coming semester, and together we hope to convert the present work from a prototype implementation to a usable system,” said Sikhar Patranabis, researcher at SEAL.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now