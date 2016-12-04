Kolkata: Youth posts obscene photos of college students on Facebook; held

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly taking obscene photographs of women changing in their college hostel room and then uploading them on Facebook.

“Soumik Ghosh of Domzur, Howrah, has been arrested under sections 66E (violation of privacy), 67 (publishing and transmitting obscene material in electronic form), 84B (abetment of offences) of the IT Act, 2000, and 120B (criminal conspiracy), 509 (word gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC,” said Joint CP (crime) Vishal Garg.

According to the police, sometime on and before December 2, the accused, from outside, clandestinely took pictures of the woman complainant and her classmate while they were changing their clothes in a hostel room of a nursing college, after which he allegedly uploaded the photos through the Facebook profile of another person. Police have also seized a phone, two SIM cards and SD cards from Ghosh.

