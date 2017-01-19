Kolkata: Youth kills grandmother for refusing him money for drugs

A class XII student allegedly bludgeoned his 70-year-old grandmother to death, after she refused to give him money to buy drugs on Tuesday night. The 19-year-old was picked up from his home at Tangra’s Chingrighata area, and subsequently arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by his father.

“The accused, Prakash Chakraborty, has been arrested under IPC Section 302 (murder). The deceased has been identified as Chaya Chakraborty. Her body was found with multiple injuries at the same house from where accused was picked up,” said Joint CP (Crime) Vishal Garg.

Watch what else is making news

According to police, Prakash, a student of Sarat Chandra Sur High School, had come to know his grandmother had a fixed deposit of Rs 50,000. On Tuesday, he went to her and demanded that she withdraw the money and hand it over to him. At the time, the two were alone in their rented one-room home as Prakash’s father Mithu Chakraborty, a cashier in a dhaba, was at work. Prakash’s mother had passed away three years ago.

When she refused to give him the money, Prakash knocked her out with a heavy household object, and then began to hit her repeatedly, said police. “The victim had multiple facial injuries. Her face had been hit around 18-20 times with heavy objects. Prima facie, it seems that objects like paperweight and iron bells were used,” said a police officer.

At around 1.30 am, Prakash’s father returned home to find his mother lying in a pool of blood on the floor, while his son was seated on a chair. He then called the police.

Police sources said the teenager was addicted to a very strong drug, but are yet to identify it. “The boy is heavily into drugs. He has been remanded to police custody till January 24. He is in a state of shock, so we will be able to get more details only after he is fit for interrogation,” said an officer, adding autopsy reports were awaited. Police are also investigating where Prakash was buying his drugs from, and who his suppliers were.