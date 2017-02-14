Kolkata: Youth attacks woman with acid on train

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

TWO WOMEN sustained injuries, one of them severely, when a youth threw acid on them in the ladies compartment of Diamond Harbour local train late Sunday. Government Railway Police said the main target of the attack, a 24-year-old married woman, had boarded from Jadavpur at around 9.30 pm. “The accused boarded from Baruipur at 9.55 pm. Soon, he took out a bottle of acid from his pocket and attacked the woman. A co-passenger nearby also sustained injuries. He then jumped off the train before it could enter Kalyanpur station,” said a police officer. The two were later admitted to M R Bangur Medical College and Hospital.

Sealdah Superintendent of Railway Police Sabyasachi Raman Mishra said based on a complaint lodged by the woman’s family, one person, Swarup Haldar, has been detained. “However, we are yet to ascertain if he was involved,” he added. A case has been registered against unidentified persons under sections 326 A (voluntarily causing hurt by use of acid) 307 (attempt to murder) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC.

Sources said the woman, the mother of a six-year-old boy, works at a beauty parlour in Jadavpur. She was returning home when she was attacked. “She is critical. She had received injuries on her face and neck. We had been received threats from promoters in Kalyanpur. During Kali Puja, our house was attacked and we had lodged a general diary with police. But threats continued,” the woman’s father said.