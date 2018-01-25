Kolkata: Woman found dead at her rented apartment in Alipore

A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her rented apartment in Alipore on Wednesday. Police have initiated a probe and the body has been sent for autopsy.

The deceased has been identified as Tumpa Paul (36), police sources said. Chetla police station got a call at around 7 pm that a woman had been found dead at her home by her son when he returned home in the evening.

“Prima facie, it appears that the victim has been hit on the back of her head with a weapon. There are also signs of an attempt to strangulate her using a gamchaa (towel). Investigation is going on,” said Joint CP (crime) Praveen Tripathy.

