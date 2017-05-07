Kolkata: Woman found dead at home, husband detained

A 30-YEAR-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her rented house in Thakurpur in the southern fringes of Kolkata on Saturday.

Sources in the police said that Sampa Ghosh was found dead at her room in Mondal Para where she had shifted with her husband, Pradyut Ghosh, and three daughters on Friday.

Pradyut fled with one of the daughters after the incident but police were able to trace him. He has been detained for questioning.

DC (Behala) Meeraj Khalid said the woman apparently died of poisoning.

Sources said Sampa was declared brought dead at Vidyasagar State General Hospital. Apparently no injury marks were found on the body, they added.

Sources said neighbours had little knowledge about the background of the family as they had shifted just a day ago. “The couple had indulged into a fight a night before. We have detained the woman’s husband,” the DC said.

According to sources, the owner had rented his house to the family without doing a background check and procuring required documents.

Police are likely to interrogate the owner as well, they added.

“The body has been sent for postmortem. No complaint has been received so far. We are probing the matter,” a police official told The Sunday Express.

