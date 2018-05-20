Kolkata: Woman found dead

Police said Mohammad Umar was working with seven labourers at the Delhi Jal Board site. (Representational) Police said Mohammad Umar was working with seven labourers at the Delhi Jal Board site. (Representational)

A 30-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances in Kaikhali area of south Kolkata on Friday. While Shampa Das was found injured inside her apartment and later was declared brought dead when taken to a hospital for treatment, her husband was found bound to a chair and bleeding from a minor cut. “On Friday at around 10 PM, the airport police station received information that a lady had fallen from the stairs of her home and was bleeding. Police broke into the home and found the woman bleeding. She had suffered a head injury. Her husband Supratim Das was found tied to a chair with a new nylon rope. The woman was taken to Uma nursing home where the on-duty medical officer declared her brought dead,” said Amit Javalgi, DC, Police (Headquarters).

As per police, Supratim was also taken to the nursing home where he was discharged after first-aid. “The husband told us that four masked persons entered their home and over powered him. Their assault left him unconscious”, said a police officer.

The woman was a civic volunteer with the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate. Her husband too had been working as a civic volunteer.

