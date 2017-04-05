Kolkata: Woman dies of post surgery wounds, kin ransack hospital

Representational image. Representational image.

A PRIVATE nursing home was vandalised at Ranaghat in Nadia district after a woman, who had given birth six months ago, died from post surgery complications. The deceased, Namita Das (26), had undergone a C-section operation at Avenue Nursing Home and given birth to a daughter in November, last year. The family claimed that even before she was discharged, fluid started to ooze out of her stitches. “When we approached Dr Ashok Maitra, who had delivered the girl, he did not treat Namita properly. She was discharged but the problem persisted. Since then, we have been visiting one hospital after another… all the doctors claimed that the surgery was not performed properly,” said S Das, Namita’s brother-in-law.

“Three days ago, Namita’s health deteriorated and she was admitted to Ranaghat Sub-Divisional Hospital. From there she was referred to Kalyani Hospital. On Monday night, she died,” he added.

Police said that following this, a mob of around 40 people — Namita’s relatives and other residents of Ranaghat — vandalised Avenue Nursing Home and attacked Dr Maitra’s residence. The family also protested outside the nursing home with Namita’s body. Soon, they were joined in by the relatives of another patient, Anita Pal, who had died at the hospital on Monday night, a police officer said.

“The group vandalised the entire nursing home… furniture and equipment were broken. They have alleged negligence on part of the hospital. We are looking into the matter… The situation is under control,” he added. No formal complaint has been lodged with the police by either side, said police.

