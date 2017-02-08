Kolkata: Udayan Das remanded to 8-day police custody

Udayan Das Udayan Das

A Bankura court on Tuesday remanded Udayan Das, allegedly involved in murdering his live-in partner Akansha Sharma as well as his parents at his property in Bhopal, to eight days in police custody. He was brought to Bankura on Monday night on transit remand. Bankura Police had earlier initiated a case against Das under charges of kidnapping. On Monday, they slapped fresh charges under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the IPC. During the 10-minute session, Udayan was calm and constantly running his hands through his hair, said sources. Afterwards, police took him to Bankura Sadar police station on Monday night.

“He smokes, and had been demanding cigarettes since yesterday,” a police official told The Indian Express.

On Tuesday, Udayan was taken to court at around 2 pm. A large crowd had gathered to see the “psychopath killer”, who also claimed he had killed and buried his parents in Raipur around six years ago. Locals caused a ruckus and started pelting stones, however, police managed to escort Das into the court amidst tight security.

The courtroom doors were closed to avoid chaos before the proceedings began.

The public prosecutor submitted a plea asking for eight-day police custody on the grounds that it was an “exceptional crime”, and was done in a “planned way”. The defence council, however, argued that there was no need to interrogate further, since the body has already been recovered, and that the court should grant him bail. Chief Judicial Magistrate Arun Kumar Nandy rejected the bail plea and remanded Das to police custody.

“Our main focus is to find out the motive behind Akansha’s murder. If required, our team will visit other states and interrogate people,” said SP (Bankura) Sukhendu Hira.

According to police sources, Das had initially told police that he killed Akansha out of anger, claiming she was “getting close” to another person.

“We are not ready to buy this. We are sure there was another motive behind Akansha’s murder. During the eight-day remand, we will find the motive as well as strong evidence,” said another official.

Das had allegedly visited Bankura last year, and police suspect he had also planned to kill Akansha’s parents, who were forcing him to bring Akansha home. He had invited the Sharmas to Delhi, allegedly after killing and entombing their daughter, but they did not visit. Following this, he visited them in Bankura.

“We will try to establish the purpose behind his visit to her home. It is alleged that a large amount of money was also transferred from Akansha’s account. We are looking into the case from all possible angles,” said a police officer.