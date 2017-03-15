Kolkata: Two workers killed after molten metal spills over at Ichhapur factory

TWO WORKERS have died after they allegedly suffered burns when they came in contact with molten metal at the Metal and Steel Factory in North-24 Parganas’ Ichhapur area. While the incident took place on March 11, the two died on Monday. Officials of the factory — which comes under the Defence Ministry’s Ordinance Factory Board — have claimed a “technical error” was behind the incident. On March 11, officials said, molten metal had spilled over at the factory and injured six workers. “They were taken to the hospital. While two among them were declared dead on Monday, others were discharged after primary medication,” an official said.

The deceased have been identified as Babul Mazumdar of Ichhapur (48) and Falguni Banerjee of Palta (35). Sources said both were full-time officials. “Molten metal had accidentally spilled over at the factory… The accident took place at an electric arc furnace, which is used to make steel,” said a source.

“We have started a probe. A board of inquiry will soon submit a report. Prima facie it seems it was a technical error but the exact details are yet to be ascertained. The next course of action will be decided once the probe report is submitted,” said a senior administrative official at the factory.

