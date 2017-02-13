Kolkata: Two minors held for ‘killing’ boy

Two minors were arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged murder of their schoolmate. They allegedly murdered him after he failed to return their money.

The body of Debashish Bhowmik, a class IX student of Don Bosco School Krishnanagar in Nadia district, was found on Saturday night near a roadside ditch in Jahangirpur area.

“Both minors have confessed. They strangulated him after he failed to return `150 which he had allegedly borrowed from them before Saraswati Puja. After killing the boy, they dumped his body near a roadside ditch in Jahangirpur area,” police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Demanding that the accused minors be punished, residents of the locality blocked the Nabadwip Road and protested there. The blockade was lifted after local police intervened.