Kolkata: Two men held for ‘sexually harassing’ women in hotel

Kolkata Police has arrested two persons on Wednesday night for allegedly sexually harassing two women. One of the accused, Alok Sukumar Roy (45), posed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ahmedabad) and threatened police officials with dire consequences if he was arrested, sources said. Sources in the police said the two accused – Roy and Dipak K Daryani (37) – had booked a room in hotel Orion West Willows in Beniyapukur on Wednesday. On the same day, they left the hotel at around 9 pm and returned after two hours allegedly with the two women, they added.

Suspicious of the behaviour of the two women, the hotel staff raised objection and stopped the accused duo from taking the females inside their room, police sources said. Following this, a scuffle ensued between the hotel staff and the accused, they added. “The accused duo assaulted and misbehaved with the women too and didn’t pay them any money. Following this, the two women lodged a complaint at Beniapukur police station,” said a police officer.

Police said prima facie the two women are sex workers and said to be the residents of Sonagachi in north Kolkata. Both Roy and Daryani, a businessman, are residents of Gujarat. “Kolkata Police got in touch with their Ahmedabad counterparts to ascertain if the accused was indeed the DSP. But, it was found to be false,” the officer added.

DC (South-East Division) Kalyan Banerjee said both the accused have been arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by one of the women. The accused have been booked under sections 354 (sexual harassment), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the IPC.

