Kolkata: Two held, Rs 10-lakh FICN seized

The Special Task Force of Kolkata Police arrested two people and seized fake currency with a face value of Rs 2 lakh in Rs 500 notes and Rs 8 lakh in Rs 2,000 notes on Thursday. As per police sources, the two accused, identified as Rinku Sheikh (23) and Rakimul Sheikh (24), are from Kaliachak in Malda. They were reportedly arrested while trying to purchase items using FICN from a shop in New Market.

“We have seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with face value of Rs 10 lakh from their possession. They had come to Kolkata to make some purchases using the fake currency,” said a senior STF officer. The duo was produced before a court on Friday, which remanded them to 12 days’ police custody. As per sources, the STF will probe further to find out where the accused got the FICN from and who else is involved in the racket.

The STF had in November last year arrested one Wasim Akram with fake notes having a face value of Rs 4 lakh. He too was caught in Kolkata while he trying to buy shoes using the FICN. Before that, in August, the STF had arrested three Malda residents and seized FICN worth Rs 9.46 lakh.

