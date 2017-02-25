Kolkata: Two held for smuggling leopard skin

Two alleged poachers were arrested for smuggling a leopard skin in Jalpaiguri on Friday. Shankar Das and Raja Tamanke reportedly brought the leopard skin, which is about 10 feet long, from Assam to Siliguri via Bhutan to sell it to a smuggler from Sikkim, said a forest department official. The skin was supposed to be taken to Nepal.

“Das and Tamanke were arrested from a hotel at Oodlabari and produced before the court. Two cars have also been seized,” the official said.

“We received a tip-off about some poachers moving from Baikhunthpur. Later, police arrested the duo. We hope the two will give us leads about poaching gangs operating in the area,” said the official. The leopard skin suggested that it was a large and healthy animal and might have been killed recently, he added. ens