Kolkata: Two held after gunfire hurts one in ‘gang war’

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

Four persons opened fire in Entally area of Kolkata on Tuesday, injuring a 22-year-old man during an alleged gang war, said police sources. Tapas Naskar, Babu, Neto and Sukhen Das, all from Malipara, entered Motijheel area of Entally and fired five to six rounds of bullets, sources said. Indrajeet alias Chotu Rai (22) was injured in the leg, while others in the area escaped unhurt. The miscreants soon fled the spot.

Two persons — Sukhen Das and Tapas Naskar — have been arrested in the case so far, sources said, adding a search is on for the other two accused. A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (act done by several persons with common intention) of the IPC as well as the Arms Act has been initiated on the basis of a statement given by Rai. The injured youth was taken to NRS hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. The incident, which occurred near Entally Motijheel Sporting Club, sparked fear in the area.

The two arrested persons are history-sheeters, and have been in custody earlier, a police official said. “Sukhen Das was released a few months ago, whereas Tapas Naskar was released very recently,” said the official. While local residents claimed Rai has no criminal record, police are looking into whether he has a prior record.

“We are investigating if the attackers had any personal anger against the one who was shot, or if it was just fallout of a gang war,” said another official. Similar incidents have been reported from the area in the past, sources said, pointing to sanctioning of illegal construction as one of the main reasons. A police official also said they suspect such gangs are fragmenting, and other syndicates such as labour, auto and parking have emerged, creating further trouble.

“It’s become easier to procure weapons and also they are available at cheaper rates due to which even petty criminals have become deadly… Additional police forces have been deployed in the area to ensure peace,” said a local police official.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App