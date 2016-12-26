Kolkata: Two children fall into reservoir, die

Two children from Bansdroni’s Ghoshpara area died after falling into an open water reservoir of an under construction building. The deceased were identified as Ankit Ghosh (5) and Subhadip Duari (7). According to police sources, on Friday both were playing when the incident happened. “The under construction building had huge sand piles on which they used to jump and play. How they fell into water is being investigated,” said an official. “When they did not return for long , their families started looking for them. They noticed a body in the reservoir, which is six to seven feet deep.” The two bodies were then sent for an autopsy.

In another incident, two girls Silki Roy (3) and Manisha Dutta (4), residents of Rajganj area in Jalpaiguri died after falling in a pond while playing in the area. The bodies were later recovered by local resident.