Kolkata: Tutor held for raping 16-yr-old girl

A tutor has been arrested on charge of allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in his home in Survey Park area of Kolkata on Monday evening. The 27-year-old man is the minor girl’s private tutor. “The 27-year-old teacher was held on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim’s father. Investigation is on,” said Deputy Commissioner (South Suburban Division) Bandana Barun Chandrashekhar. According to the police, the accused has been arrested under Section 376 (Rape) of the IPC and Section 4, 6, 8 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO Act), 2012.

The accused used to give tuition at his home which the 16-year-old attended. On Monday, he called the victim’s mother, asking her to send the girl to his home for classes around 5pm. The girl found the teacher alone in the house and she was allegedly raped by him. He even persuaded the girl to keep mum.

The girl returned home around 7pm and told everything to her mother. Her father came to know about the incident and registered a case in Survey Park Police Station on Tuesday. Within hours of the complaint, police arrested the tutor.

“We are still probing the case and the victim’s statement has been recorded,” said an official.

A source in the police said, the girl used to take tuitions from the man at his home for the past two years. The accused used to stay with his mother and a servant.

“He purposely called my daughter when no one was there at home. Being a teacher what he did to my daughter is shameless. I want justice for my daughter and a stringent punishment for the accused so that a strong message is sent to the society,” said the victim’s father.

