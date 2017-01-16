Kolkata to get first dedicated cycle lane to promote ‘green transport’

In an attempt to bring down the level of pollution in an already congested city, the state government is planning to build its first dedicated cycle lane across portions of the city.

The Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) and Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority (NDITA) has drawn a plan to make the city cycle-friendly by building dedicated cycle lanes in a phased manner.

According to officials, traffic has come to a standstill, and is posing a big problem.

Last week, a group of cyclists, a global manufacturer’s representative from Taiwan and members of the state cycle federation held a meeting with officials and proposed to convert the area around Eco Park into a dedicated cycle lane.

However, they were informed that such a track is already being developed.

The cycle track is being constructed in phases. Action Area 1 in New Town will be the first to get a dedicated cycle track, which will be then extended till Salt Lake bypass area in other phases.

“It will be the first dedicated cycle in Bengal. This is being done in tune with the chief minister’s vision for a green city. Our mission is to first develop a 3.4-km track. We hope the project will be completed by March 2017,” Additional Chief Secretary and Chairman of HIDCO & NDITA told The Indian Express.

According to officials, the first phase of the track will be developed by HIDCO, and the second phase will be developed by NDITA. There will be rain shelters along the tracks, and manned kiosks for selling flowers, magazines and tea would be attached to public cycle stations so kiosk owners will also be able to take care of the cycles.

Given the large number of students and employees in the IT sector in the vicinity of the proposed track, attempts will be made to promote the green and healthy mode of transport by ensuring facilities for stands and providing bicycles for hire. According to sources, more than one lakh people come to Sector V everyday, and if they start using bicycles to travel short distances, it would not only promote green transport but also lower traffic load.