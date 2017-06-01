Kolkata: Three separate fires, no casualties

Three incidents of fire were reported in different parts of the city on Wednesday, all of them minor, with no injuries reported.

According to police sources, the first incident took place at around 1.10 am, when a fire broke out at a coal oven in the central canteen kitchen area of SSKM Hospital.

One fire tender extinguished the fire within ten minutes. Sources said they are yet to ascertain the exact cause and the extent of the damage.

At around 1.20 am, another fire broke out in an electric meter box of Hindustan Sweets on Ibrahim Road in Jadavpur. The PCR received a call, and a fire engine was dispatched. The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes with the help of a fire tender, local police and CESC personnel.

The third incident occurred at 12.20 pm in an electrical panel room at Olpadwala Hall in Chowringhee Road. The fire had broken out in the basement of the five-story building, and two fire tenders were pressed in to douse the fire. Firemen controlled the fire at around 1.45 pm with no injuries reported.

