Kolkata: Three injured after roof collapse

Three members of an extended family were injured after the roof of their first-floor room in a “dilapidated” building at Ripon Lane in Kolkata fell on them on Thursday morning. The injured have been identified as Nazma Khatoon (65), Arsad Ali (30) and Sabnam Bibi (25). They were treated at Calcutta National Medical College and later discharged. According to local sources, the property belongs to Waqf Board.

“At around 12.30 AM, a portion of roof of a dilapidated building suddenly caved in resulting in injury to three persons. The building was declared unsafe by Kolkata municipal corporation (KMC),” said Joint CP (Headquarters) Supratim Sarkar. The building had developed cracks in several places, said sources.

As per sources, a portion of the building had collapsed about six months ago. However, allegedly, even after the KMC declared it unsafe, no maintenance was carried out. On March 10, KMC passed a Bill to deal with dilapidated buildings.

