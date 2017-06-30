Three held with ‘fake’ medical degrees in Kolkata

Aradeep Chatterjee was arrested from from Lake Town. Express Aradeep Chatterjee was arrested from from Lake Town. Express

Three more persons with alleged fake medical degrees were arrested from three different areas in North-24 Paraganas. The latest arrest was made on Thursday afternoon at Barasat Kazipara. “Kazi Gafur Ahmed, is the second fake dentist arrested by CID. A complaint was filed on June 22. The accused was named in the FIR. Several incriminating documents as well as dental instruments have been seized from his chamber,” said Rajesh Kumar, ADG (CID). He will be taken to court on Friday.

The first arrest was made by the Bidhannagar police commissionerate from Lake town area on Wednesday night. The accused has been identified as Aradeep Chatterjee.

“He has been running a nursing home at Lake town styled as Critical Cancer Management Research Centre and Clinic. He does not have any medical degree though he pretended to be a doctor with an M. D. degree,” said Santosh Pandey, DC (DD).

Police lodged a suo motu case at Laketown Police station on Thursday. He has been arrested under charges of cheating and fraud.

The accused was a known name amongst medical practitioners. He would also contribute to health columns in a few vernacular newspapers.

The third doctor with an alleged fake degree was arrested from Deganga on Wednesday night. According to police sources, they had received a complaint against Govind Sarkar. An SI-rank police officer posed as a patient and consulted him. He found his behaviour suspicious and asked him to show his registration number.

“He failed to show the original registration certificate. The photocopy which he showed had a fake registration number. He has been arrested and we are verifying his certificate,” said a police officer.

