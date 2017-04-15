Kolkata: Suspected dowry death; woman kills self, spouse held

In a suspected case of dowry harassment, a 30-year-old woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her Thakurpukur residence on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Saha. Her husband Ritesh Mondal, a CTC bus driver, has been arrested.

“Around 10.30 am, Priyanka was found hanging using a saree. She was taken to the Vidyasagar S G Hospital, where she was declared brought dead on arrival. According to preliminary probe, an altercation had taken place between the couple over some family matter yesterday,” said a police officer.

Sources in the police said the matter came to light when around 10 am, Ritesh — who was out on work — was informed by his landlord that the his house was locked from inside and no one was responding.

Ritesh returned home and broke open the door with the help of neighbours only to find Priyanka hanging.

Later, Priyanka’s family lodged a complaint in Thakurpukur police station, accusing Ritesh of physically and mentally torturing the deceased for dowry.

Following this, Ritesh was booked under various sections of IPC and arrested. “The body has been sent for postmortem. Actual reason behind the death could be ascertained only after we get the report,” said a police officer.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now