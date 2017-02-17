Kolkata: SSKM Hospital doctors attacked for ‘denying admission’ to elderly patient

A day after a mob vandalised a private hospital in Kolkata, alleging negligence after the death of a patient, another hospital saw angry people assaulting doctors for allegedly not admitting a patient in the early hours of Thursday. A case has been registered.

At around 12 am, the government-owned SSKM hospital received 71-year-old Dilip Mukhopadhyay, a resident of Howrah Jagacha, who suffered from acute dementia. According to police, it was alleged that the patient was initially denied admission and later taken to the medicine ward.

“It was a psychiatry emergency case and the patient was given bed in the medicine ward. Before our intern could begin treatment, around 10 to 12 people entered the ward and attacked the doctor.

“He was slapped and beaten badly. He managed to call us for help and within minutes junior doctors rushed to the spot. More than 50 hooligans had gathered. They even had weapons in their hands. Even police were unable to tackle them at first. Later, they managed to control the situation”, said Dr Kaustav Biswas, convener of Junior Doctors Unity, SSKM unit.

“A case was recorded under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC on the basis of a letter of complaint from Dr. (Prof.) Mrinmoy Bandopadhyay, superintendent of the hospital. As per the complaint, the patient’s party assaulted the on-duty doctor and group D staff at Maccenjee Ward, SSKM.

“Junior doctors detained one Saumya Mistry (33) of Pandit Street, who was allegedly involved in scuffling. Later, police intervened and he was rescued. Situation is under watch,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (headquarters) Supratim Sarkar.

The patient, meanwhile, continues to be treated in the hospital.

The episode exposed the inadequate security measures in place during the night duty hours, another junior doctor, who wished to remain anonymous, explained.

“We gheraod the administrators of the hospital today and demanded for better security. Police will have to check on touts as well. How could so many outsiders entered the ward?” he added.

On Wednesday, a mob had rampaged at the privately-owned CMRI hospital in Alipore on Wednesday morning, destroying properties and beating up staff following the death of a teenage girl allegedly due to medical negligence.