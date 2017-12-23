Kolkata: SSKM Hospital booked as woman dies after ‘botched’ angiogram

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

An FIR has been registered against SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after a 55-year-old woman, who underwent angiogram, died on Thursday. Police said Namita Banik (55) of North Dinajpore was admitted to the Intensive Cardiac Care Unit (ICCU) on December 11. She underwent an angiogram — an X-ray test — on December 13 and died on Thursday at around 10.30 am.

Alleging medical negligence, her family members lodged a complaint at the Bhowanipore police station against the hospital on Thursday. Following this, the hospital was booked under IPC Section 304A (death due to negligence). “We have received the complaint. We are waiting for the postmortem report and are looking into the matter,” said an officer of the Kolkata Police.

In his complaint to the police, Namita’s son Pratap has alleged that negligence by the doctors of SSKM Hospital resulted in the death of his mother. Speaking to The Indian Express on Friday, Pratap said: “My mother would often complain of chest pain. We had come here for our father’s treatment. Since we came all the way from North Dinajpore, my mother felt she should also once get herself medically examined,” he said.

“The doctors advised her to get admitted on December 11 for an angiogram. On December 13, the angiogram was done and the doctors informed us that my mother was fine and she will be discharged in two days. Later, we saw that all patients, who underwent angiogram, were being taken out from the room concerned except my mother,” he added.

“When we asked, the doctors informed us that while conducting the angiogram, my mother suffered ruptures in an artery, which resulted in excessive bleeding. Following this, she was taken for surgery and was put on ventilation. From December 13 till yesterday, my mother was on ventilation,” Pratap said.

“My mother was fine. There was no proper communication between the doctors and us. We didn’t even get to meet the doctor who operated on my mother. We were not even allowed to see her test reports… When we met the doctor after my mother was put on ventilation, he said he was not in the operation theatre when the problem arose. In that case, who is responsible for my mother’s death?” he asked.

“I have often seen patients admitted under specialised doctors being treated by interns who basically follow the trial and error method. This is someone’s life. I want a proper investigation. My father is already ill and now I have lost my mother. At least the truth should come out,” Pratap said. When contacted, an official of SSKM Hospital said, “The matter is being looked into. Such cases not always take place due to medical negligence.”

