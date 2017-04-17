Kolkata: Sports department building 6 hostels

The state youth services and sports department have started constructing six new hostels for the youth, which would become operational within the next three months. Officials said the step will ensure that neither students nor youths face inconvenience “getting accommodation when they visit a district” to study or pursue sports. At present, there are 21 such hostels operational in Bengal.

The decision was taken after an assessment conducted by the government found that a number of students do not find accommodation when they travel to different districts. “The hostels will come up in areas like Durgapur, Bishnupur, Mython and Nabadwip… these should be operational very soon,” said an official.

The official added while “civil work” of the hostels was almost complete, electrical work and furnishing would be finished by June. Each of the six hostels would be able to accommodate around 100 people. “This will also help tourism. Tourists can also check in with the hostels online and in case there is accommodation, permission can be obtained from the department regarding stay for tourism purposes,” said the official.

