Kolkata: Sonagachi sex workers to mark Raksha Bandhan

Sex workers in Sonagachi, nation’s largest red light area in Kolkata, will celebrate Raksha Bandhan to promote communal harmony.

An event will be organised by Durbar Mahilla Samanvaya Committee, one of the largest community-based organistions of sex workers, on Monday for the purpose. “There have been so many incidents of communal unrest of late. We thought by celebrating Raksha Bandhan people will come closer to each other. This is the path shown by Rabindranath Tagore, who himself once propagated Rakhi (festival) to reach out to communities,” said Smarajit Jana, chief advisor of the committee.

Sex workers will also tie rakhis on each other’s wrists as a show of solidarity. Over 17,000 sex workers in Sonagachi are expected to participate in the event. “It will also help the sex workers remove stigma (surrounding their profession) when they approach people with such events. We are organising the event with their help and participation. Not only sex workers of Sonagachi, others from different red light areas have also been invited,” said Bharati Dey, a former sex worker and presently the mentor of the committee.

The organisation has also invited politicians and ministers to grace the occasion. Sex workers and their children are also scheduled to perform at the event. A makeshift stage has been erected and stalwarts from various walks of life have been invited. “We have invited all political, non-political people, senior police officials and intellectuals to attend the event. There will be cultural programmes. As and when eminent personalities come over they might like to say a word or two here. We welcome anyone who wants to join us,” Jana said. Recently, communal clashes had rocked Bashirhat and adjoining areas in North-24 Parganas district bordering Bangladesh following an “objectionable” Facebook post.

