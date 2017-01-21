Kolkata: Six 24 Ghanta vehicles damaged, FIR lodged

Unknown persons damaged six vehicles belonging to Zee 24 Ghanta, including an OB van, in Poddar Court under Bowbazar police station, police said on Friday. Five vans, including the OB van of 24 Ghanta news channel, were damaged early Friday morning when the vehicles were parked in the zone near the office in Poddar Court, a senior officer said Friday morning.

Watch what else is making news

“Five cars and an OB van which were parked in front of our office were attacked and damaged. We have lodged a complaint in Bowbazar police station. The motive is yet not clear; however it was a planned attack because no other vehicles parked in the area were touched. We condemn the attack. We have seen the CCTV footage which could only capture one man with iron rod, but it is definitely not one man’s job,” 24 Ghanta Editor Anirban Choudhury said.

All cars with the channel sticker on them were attacked. A reporter on night duty was the first to notice that the OB Van was vandalised completely, while the windscreens of all the cars were broken.

An FIR has been lodged by channel authorities with the local police station. According to sources a man had been captured in the CCTV camera, but the side where the OB van had been parked couldn’t be captured.

“There may be other people involved… we are investigating”, said an officer. Sources in the channel said the incident could be due to their extensive coverage of the Bhangar incident.

The incident was strongly condemned by political leaders in the state.

“It is extremely unfortunate, such an attack is not on one channel, but on democracy as a whole,” said CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty.