Kolkata sexual assault: School should have handled matter sensitively, says Partha Chatterjee

Partha Chatterjee, West Bengal Education minister (Express Photo by Subham Dutta/File) Partha Chatterjee, West Bengal Education minister (Express Photo by Subham Dutta/File)

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday said the authorities of the city school in which a four-year-old was “sexually assaulted” by two teachers should have handled the incident “sensitively”. “On moral grounds, the principal of the school should have been more sensitive towards the girl child. The authorities should have handled the situation sensitively, and could have shown urgency to address the issue,” Chatterjee said.

A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by two physical education teachers at at a city school on Thursday.

Based on a complaint lodged by her father, police arrested the accused teachers and booked them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. The alleged incident had taken place at a toilet in the school.

Observing that a girl’s school should not appoint male teachers, Chatterjee said, “It is accepted that male teachers will not be there in a girl’s school. The school authorities should have thought about this. It is a reputed school, and even my daughter studied there. I learnt from my daughter that earlier there was no male teacher there. I don’t know why the authorities changed their stand. This is not acceptable, and the authorities have not one the right thing.”

The minister also expressed his surprise upon learning the school has a common toilet for senior boy and girl students. “How is this possible? There should always be separate washrooms for male and female students. It is unfortunate that there is no female attendant for girl students in their school buses. These are some basic things which the school authorities should have addressed earlier,” he said.

School dismisses both accused, principal writes to victim’s father

The management of a city school in which a four-year-old girl was assaulted by two teachers have fired both accused. The principal wrote a letter to the victim’s father, informing him of the move. “We empathise with you and your family in your present predicament… The issue concerning your daughter is under investigation by the police. We do not therefore wish to further delve into this at the present stage. We will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities. We have already removed the two physical training instructors,” the letter, dated December 2, read.

In response, the victim’s father said: “She is a student of her (the principal’s) school, but she did not feel the need to visit my daughter. The principal had tried to hush up the matter by saying nothing had happened. Then why have they removed the teachers? She has been making contradicting statements, but did not apologise to us,” he said.

