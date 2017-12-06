Kolkata sexual assault case: School regrets revealing victim’s identity, rights group threatens action

People on Monday took to streets of Kolkata, staging protest after a four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by two school teachers in Kolkata. Express photo People on Monday took to streets of Kolkata, staging protest after a four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by two school teachers in Kolkata. Express photo

The management of the Kolkata school has apologised for revealing the identity of the four-year-old sexual assault victim in a letter which was sent to about four thousand parents of school students, asking them to participate in a meeting between the management and parents.

The matter was brought to the notice of the management after some parents pointed out that it was a crime to disclose the name of a sexual assault victim. The management sent copies of that letter which was signed by the school principal to the parents on Monday.

Spokesperson of the school said, “We regret that the victim’s name was mentioned in the letter which was sent to the parents. Next time we will be more careful in not making such a mistake. It was not done intentionally but we regret it.”

Civil rights organisation, Association of Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR), has demanded filing of a case and punishment for the school principal. “APDR is shocked to know that the principal of the school has revealed the identity of the sexually abused child to each and every student and their guardians of the school through a common letter. This is a punishable act as per Indian Penal Code (IPC) 228 A and POCSO Act. As per IPC, this violation will attract two years jail with fine. As per IPC, even parents of a minor child do not have the right to reveal the name and identity of a sexually harassed child. We demands filing of appropriate case and punishment for the principal and other persons responsible for this violation of law,” said vice-president of APDR, Ranjit Sur in a statement.

A four-year-old girl student was allegedly sexually abused by two physical education teachers of the school last Thursday. Following a complaint by the father of the student, police arrested both the accused teachers. After protests erupted at the school, the management closed down the institution till further notice. Protesting parents have been demanding the arrest and removal of the school principal for her alleged attempts to hush up the matter.

