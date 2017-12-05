Kolkata sexual assault case: Police forms SIT to probe incident

People protest against the incident in Kolkata. Express/file People protest against the incident in Kolkata. Express/file

The detective department of Kolkata Police, which took over the investigation of the alleged sexual assault of the four-year-old girl student at a Kolkata school, formed a special investigation team (SIT) on Monday to probe the incident.

Members of women grievance cell of the detective department visited the school on Monday and collected evidence. Two school staff have been called for questioning at Jadavpur police station on Tuesday.

In connection with the second case against the principal of the school, the detective department has formed a Special Committee to look into the allegations of negligence. The team comprises representatives of West Bengal State Education Department, West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights, ICSE Board Delhi and Kolkata Police, said a statement issued by Kolkata Police.

Meanwhile, the two arrested physical education teachers were on Monday produced before the Alipore Court, which remanded them to police custody till December 15. The lawyer of the victim’s family Priyanka Tibrewal told reporters, “The case is in its primary stage and a lot of investigation is required. Therefore, we prayed for police custody of both the accused teachers.”

Public prosecutor Rajakanta Mukherjee told reporters, “It is a serious case and sections of POCSO Act, 2012 have been slapped against the accused. There is a need to collect evidence and record statements. The statement of the girl is needed to be recorded as well under Section 164 CrPC. The detective department of Kolkata Police also needs time to investigate. So we prayed for police custody of accused teachers.”

