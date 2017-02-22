Kolkata: Reopen factories, make contract labourers permanent, demands CITU

Left parties protest against the state government over the Bhangar land agitation, in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Source: Express photo) Left parties protest against the state government over the Bhangar land agitation, in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Source: Express photo)

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), CPM’s labour wing, on Tuesday launched a two-month campaign against the industrial policies of the central and state governments, demanding the reopening of closed factories in the state.

The two-month long protest campaign is planned to culminate in a workers’ convention on April 5 in Kolkata. CITU state general secretary Dipak Dasgupta said the TMC government should “sincerely” try to bring investment to the state, instead of organising business summits.

“Since Trinamool Congress came to power, no big industries came to the state. On the other hand, factories are being closed in West Bengal every day. Factory workers are jobless and the chief minister is busy providing grants to local clubs. The government must do something to help these workers out. We have decided to launch a massive protest… to bring this issue to the public,” Dasgupta said.

The campaigning has already started at the district-level, and workers are organising rallies and street-corner meetings to raise awareness on the issue.

“The contract labourers should be made permanent, and there should be equal payment for them. Minimum salary should be increased to Rs 18,000. With these demands, our workers are reaching out to affected people in the state. The situation will not improve unless new investment comes,” Dasgupta said.