Kolkata: Promoter shoots dead business partner in broad daylight, held

A promoter was gunned down on Tuesday in broad daylight by his business partner, in Karaya area of Kolkata, allegedly over the ownership of a 30 sq ft plot worth Rs 1.2 lakh. The accused was later arrested. Police said Sheikh Idrish alias Bhola shot dead Atikur Rahaman alias Fazrul Rahaman (40) at point-blank range in Bright Street at around 8.45 am.

The incident took place in the presence of M D Ajgar, another promoter, who was allegedly trying to help the two resolve the dispute. All three promoters stayed at Bright Street. “Rahaman was on the way to drop his son at school when Idrish stopped him at Bright Street… Ajgar also joined them… Suddenly, they started shouting at each other. Idrish took out his gun and shot Rahaman in the chest. While he collapsed, Idrish fled,” said Sanwara Jahan, an eyewitness.

Ajgar waited at the spot till Rahaman was taken to the SSKM Hospital, where he died, police said. “Idrish and Rahaman were fighting over a small plot in an under-construction building in the area,” said an officer of Karaya police. Idrish, a history-sheeter who was convicted in an attempt to murder case, is currently out on bail, said police.

A local resident claimed that Idrish also runs a social organisation, AI Zamzam Welfare Association, in the area. Another resident, Aslam, said: “Bhola is a gunda. Bhola would always create trouble over his share in the promoting business with Rahaman. This time too, he wanted his share in a 30 sq ft area in a five-storey under-construction building. “This plot has been a bone of contention for long… even police had intervened once… the promoters had also got in touch with local councillor Iqbal Ahmed. But all efforts proved to be futile.”

When contacted, Ahmed, a Trinamool Congress leader, said: “They were friends and partners… the incident is a fallout of a dispute over a plot. I personally went to the spot today… I don’t know them personally.” Meanwhile, following the incident, locals ransacked Idrish’s house and set several documents inside on fire. Police force had to be deployed to bring the situation under control.

