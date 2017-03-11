Kolkata: Probe panel holds 3 doctors, many staff responsible in Apollo negligence case

Three doctors and several staff members of Apollo Gleneagles Hospital have been identified as those responsible for medical negligence that led to the death of Sanjoy Roy (30), in a report submitted to Nabanna on Friday by a three-member probe committee. The report also states that the hospital overcharged Roy’s family by billing them multiple times for a single medical procedure, and for another procedure that was allegedly never performed.

The committee — formed by the state government to examine a report previously submitted by a six-member panel created by health department — was set up to “fix responsibility”, for which it was given a 72-hour deadline. On Thursday, the deadline was extended by a day. According to sources, Health Secretary R N Shukla and Director of Health and Services B R Satpathy met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss the case on Friday.

“The report has been submitted and the government will do a detailed examination. Negligence has been reported on multiple levels. The report mentions many doctors and other staff including technical team as responsible for negligence. The patient party was charged for procedures which were not conducted. Also, the patient was charged multiple times for the same test. The inquiry committee also suspects the authenticity of a CD submitted showing angio embolization was done. Police are also investigating and ample evidence has been found to proceed under IPC. The law will take its own course,” said Health Secretary R N Shukla.

Sources said as per the report, Roy’s death was caused by excessive bleeding from the liver. The postmortem report mentioned four injuries, while Apollo had claimed Roy had only three. Doctors allegedly couldn’t detect the fourth injury, which was left untreated and led to his death.

The report also allegedly mentions local anaesthesia was administered only once, but the hospital charged Roy’s family for four administrations. Sources said the inquiry committee had also found the hospital had charged for an angio embolization (a procedure that enables the physician to visualise blood vessels by x-ray), which was needed, but allegedly not performed. Initially, hospital authorities allegedly could not submit reports or documents to prove the procedure was performed. However, they later submitted a CD, the authenticity of which is being examined.

Further investigation could shed light on the involvement of more doctors and staff. “The police and health departments were doing separate investigations. Next course of action can be taken only after a complete report is filed. There are points which need further examination and experts are working towards that,” said Mamata after meeting police and health officials at Nabanna.

Meanwhile, Phoolbagan police officials met health officials to discuss the case and interrogated doctors. Police are likely to grill those named in the three-member committee’s report.