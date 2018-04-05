Kolkata Port records highest traffic in 2017-18: Chairman Vinit Kumar

The highest amount of traffic handled by the Port so far was 57.329 million tonnes in 2007-08. The highest amount of traffic handled by the Port so far was 57.329 million tonnes in 2007-08.

The Kolkata Port handled a record 57.886 million tonnes of traffic in the year 2017-18, said Kolkata Port Trust Chairman Vinit Kumar on Wednesday. The highest amount of traffic handled by the Port so far was 57.329 million tonnes in 2007-08.

“The Kolkata Port Trust registered a high growth of 13.61% over 50.951 million tonnes handled in 2016-17 which was the third highest among major ports, being much higher than the average growth rate of 4.79% clocked by Indian Major Ports. Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) handled 40.496 mt in 2017-18 vis-à- vis 34.141 mt in 2016-17 recording the highest growth of 18.61% among Indian Major Ports. Kolkata Dock System (KDS) handled all time high cargo throughout of 17.39 mt in 2017-18 against 16.81 mt in 2016-17 that is 3.45% growth,’’ said Kumar.

The Port trust also registered a growth of 3.18 per cent in container traffic and handled the highest number of ships – 3670 ships – last year. Kumar further pointed out that the Haldia Docks handled 7.36 million tonnes of coal, the highest ever handled in the state so far.

Kumar said that in the coming six months, the Port Trust will be putting up a large portion of its unused land, mainly in Kolkata and Haldia, under the bidding process for a 30-year-old lease. It will ensure that the port authorities use up nearly the entire free landholding to generate more revenue.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App