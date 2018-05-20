Kolkata Police uses iconic Saptapadi scene to spread road safety awareness

The picture posted by Kolkata Police on Twitter The picture posted by Kolkata Police on Twitter

The iconic scene of Uttam Kumar and Suchitra Sen singing ei poth jodi na sesh hoy (What if the road doesn’t end) riding on a motorcycle in the movie Saptapadi is now being used by Kolkata Police with a little innovation to drive home the message of road safety.

In Kolkata Police’s Twitter account, a picture of the famous scene was posted, showing Uttar Kumar saying ei poth jodi na sesh hoy. In reply Suchitra Sen says duto helmet hole besh hoy (It would be great to have two helmets).

“Famous scenes (from movies) connect with people and they notice very easily. This particular song is very relevant to Bengali psyche. It’s been widely shared (on Twitter),” DC (traffic) Sumit Kumar told The Sunday Express.

The initiative by Kolkata Police is part of ‘Safe Drive Save Live’ campaign launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in July, 2016.

Police sources said that the state has witnessed a dip in accident figures in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year.

A total of 2,718 accidents were reported in the first three months this year compared to 3,177 reported last year, a police official said.

As part of the campaign, fuel stations even stopped selling petrol or diesel to riders without helmets.

“Due to our continuous monitoring and extensive campaigning, road accidents in Bengal have reduced. This achievement was lauded by many. We are trying our best to improve it further,” said a police officer.

